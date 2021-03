A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast on Thursday. (Representational)

A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres.

