5 Points On Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Sahar Tabar And Why She Was Jailed

Ms Tabar was born on June 16, 2001, in Tehran, Her real name is Fatemeh Khishvand. At one point she had 486,000 followers on Instagram.

She told a state-run news outlet in Iran that she "wanted to become famous since I was a child" and chose this macabre makeover to attract attention worldwide. Ms Tabar said cyberspace provided an easy way "than becoming an actor".

In 2019, she was arrested for posting heavily distorted images on herself online and sentenced to 10 years in prison in December, 2020. The woman was charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic.

Ms Tabar faced charges of blasphemy, inciting violence and gaining income through inappropriate means.