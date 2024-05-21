5 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon: Report

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters responded by attacking several Israeli sites.

Five Hezbollah members were killed and five others were injured in Israeli air strikes on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Monday that Israeli warplanes carried out four raids on the southwest town of Naqoura, killing two Hezbollah members and wounding three others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel also implemented two raids on the southeast village of Mays al-Jabal, killing two Hezbollah members and injuring another one, and a raid on the town of al-Qusayr on the Lebanese-Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, killing a Hezbollah member and injuring another.



Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 477 people on the Lebanese side, including 301 Hezbollah members and 89 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

