5 Facts About Palestinian Militant Group Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is “at war” after Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Hamas militants fired over 5,000 rockets as part of what they termed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

In an official statement, Hamas declared, "We have decided to put an end to all the actions of the Israeli occupation. Their impunity is over, and we are announcing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. In the initial 20-minute strike, we launched more than 5,000 rockets."

Here are 5 facts about Hamas:

1. Hamas was established in 1987 during the First Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule. Its objective is to establish an Islamic state in Palestine.

2. Hamas currently governs the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory on the eastern Mediterranean coast. After winning the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, it seized control of Gaza in 2007 following a violent conflict with its rival, Fatah. Since then, Hamas has been the de facto authority in Gaza, while Fatah governs the West Bank.

3. Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States, the European Union, and others. Over the years, it has carried out numerous attacks, including suicide bombings, rocket launches, and other forms of violence against Israeli targets. These actions have led to extensive conflicts and casualties on both sides.

4. Hamas has faced international isolation due to its militant actions and refusal to recognise Israel's right to exist.

5. The Hamas attack on Saturday is biggest crisis in the region since the 10-day battle in 2021.