'4B' Movement: Why Some US Women Are Boycotting Men After Trump's Win

A section of women in the United States are "swearing off men". Reason? Donald Trump's win as the President.

With Donald Trump becoming the US President, fears have raised over the abortion rights of women, doubting if the Republican would make access to the procedure more uncertain. In 2022, Trump had celebrated the Supreme's Court's ruling that ended a nationwide right to abortion. However, over time, he has also said that he would leave the decision on abortion rights to the states rather than enact a federal ban.

Amid the rising fear, South Korea's '4B' movement has entered the US, with some women on social media saying that they are tired of awaiting what the future holds for their own bodily autonomy.

The '4B' movement - a radical feminism movement against patriarchy - origniated from South Korea around 2017-18, but gained recognition in 2019 on X (formerly known as Twitter). It began in response to high rates of violence against women.

The '4B' stands for four Koreans words beginning with "bi" (which translates to no). The words are: "bihon" means no heterosexual marriage, "bichulsan" (no childbirth), "biyeonae" (no dating), and "bisekseu" (no heterosexual sexual relationships).

The members of the movement refuse to date, marry, have sexual relations, or carry babies with men. By doing this, the women are pressing that if the violence or inequality against them does not stop, they will ensure that the birth rate will drop down.

The movement also functions as an online community where women engage in open discussion about navigating and envisioning a future without men. Women also use the platform to vent their frustrations and concerns about living in a conservative society.

"It's a new lifestyle focused on building safe communities, both online and in-person. What we want is not to be labeled simply as some man's wife or girlfriend, but to have the independence to be free from the societal expectations that often limit women's potential to be fully acknowledged as human beings," Haein Shim, a South Korean activist, told The Guardian.

What US women are saying on social media

The internet seems to be divided over the '4B' movement in US.

"Ladies, I'm being so fr when I say this, it's time to close off your wombs to males. This election proves now more than ever that they hate us and hate us proudly. do not reward them," a user wrote on X.

Another said, "Reminder that the 4B movement, and the separatist movement in general, isn't just about avoiding men-it's also about supporting and investing in women. Seek out relationships with women, women-owned businesses, women-made media, etc; surround yourself with women and our culture."

However, some people also claimed that the movement would never work in the US.