4 Nepali Woman Journalists Scale Mount Everest Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Four Nepali woman journalists made it to the top of 8848-metre peak at around 6 am. Kathmandu: Four Nepali woman journalists today successfully scaled the world's highest peak Mount Everest, an official said.



This spring climbing season around 400 people have reached the summit as the busy spring climbing season -- which runs from April to May -- gets into full swing. Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue.



About 340 foreign climbers and their Sherpa guides are also attempting to scale the world's highest peak this month.



"The First Women Journalists Everest Expedition-2018 made it to the top of 8848-metre peak at around 6 am," Tourism Ministry Liaison Officer Gyanendra Shrestha told PTI from the base camp.



Rosha Basnet of National News Agency, Kalpana Maharjan of Mega Television, Rojita Buddhacharya of Nepal Television and Deurali Chamling, a freelancer, reached atop the Everest, said the official.



However, another climber Priya Laxmi Karki of News 24 Television, abandoned her bid from Camp III, he added.



The journalists, aged between 25 and 32, are safe and have reached the base camp after their success, said Shrestha.



The women journalists had reached the Everest base camp last month with a slogan Unified Voice for Equity'.



Earlier, they had climbed Mt Ramdung (5,925 m) and Mt Yalung-Ri (5,630 m) in the Rolwaling Valley of Nepal, while undergoping traning.



