4-Month-Old US Baby Found Alive In Tree After Being Sucked Up Into Tornado

The tornado struck Tennessee last week. (Representational Pic)

A four-month-old baby has been found safely nestled in a tree after being sucked up in a tornado in Tennessee. While speaking to the BBC, his parents thanked God after finding the boy alive. The couple said the deadly tornado struck on Saturday and tore apart their mobile home, and picking up the bassinet with the baby still inside of it. The parents and the boy's one-year-old brother only suffered minor cuts and bruises, the outlet further said in its report.

"The tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with my baby, Lord, in it," the boy's mother Sydney Moore told a local news station. "He was the first thing to go up."

The boy's father lunged to protect Lord in the bassinet, but ended up getting picked up by the tornado too, she further said.

"He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown," said Ms Moore, adding that as she rushed to protect her other son, the wall of the mobile home collapsed.

"I was being really crushed. I couldn't breathe," the woman said.

When the tornado passed, they called out each other's name and discovered that Lord was missing, Ms Moore told ABC News.

"I remember the first question I asked (her fiance Aramis Youngblood) was, 'Where's my baby?'" she said. "And he said he didn't know."

They began a frantic search for the toddler and after 10 minutes, found him safely nestled in a tree, around 25 feet away.

"It was just like he was placed in a tree, like a little tree cradle for a baby. It was like a cubby hole in a tree, at the bottom," said Ms Moore.

Recalling the moment he saw Mr Youngwood bringing back the baby, she said, "I saw him walking through the woods, carrying Lord in the pouring down rain, and all of his clothes were ripped. It was like a scene in a movie."

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, three people were killed and nearly two dozen people were injured in tornado incident.