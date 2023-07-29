4 Missing After Australian Military Helicopter Crash: Minister

Four Australian military aircrew are missing after their helicopter went down. (Representational)

Four Australian military aircrew are missing after their helicopter ditched in waters off the country's northeast coast while on a major military exercise, Defence Minister Richard Marles said Saturday.

The MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night, and speaking nearly 12 hours later, Marles said that "as we speak to you now the four aircrew are yet to be found".

Defence officials announced a pause in the 30,000-stong joint US-Australian Talisman Sabre exercise as the search continues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)