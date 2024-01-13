385-Million-Year-Old Forest, World's Oldest, Discovered In US

The region's cartography commenced half a decade ago, dating back to 2019.

Researchers have discovered the planet's most ancient forest within a deserted quarry near Cairo, New York. Embedded in rocks dating back 385 million years, these fossils preserve the petrified roots of numerous ancient trees. This discovery signifies a pivotal moment in Earth's timeline. As trees developed these roots, they played a crucial role in extracting carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, sequestering it and triggering a significant transformation in the planet's climate, ultimately shaping the atmosphere we experience today.

BBC reported that the team already knew the ancient forest existed, but this was the first time it was properly investigated to find out the ages of plants and trees growing there.

The ancient forest displayed traces of early plants, with some believed to have existed during the time of dinosaurs.

Researchers from the University of Binghamton in the US and the University of Cardiff in Wales estimate that the forest once covered an expansive area of approximately 400 kilometres, equivalent to around 250 miles.

The region's cartography commenced half a decade ago, dating back to 2019.

Through the examination of fossils from diverse plants and trees within the area, researchers unveiled it as the Earth's oldest known forest. Notable ancient forests include the Amazon rainforest and Japan's Yakushima Forest.

Their discovery involves the study of palaeobotany. Paleo means old, or ancient, and botany is the study of plants - so it means studying ancient plants.

"You are walking through the roots of ancient trees," Dr Christopher Berry, Paleobotanist, Cardiff University.

In contrast to the majority of contemporary trees, the ancient trees present in this forest did not propagate through the release of seeds that develop into new trees.

Several fossilized trees discovered in this forest relied on spores for reproduction. The term "spores" might sound familiar if you've studied fungi, as they similarly disperse and proliferate by releasing spores into the air.



