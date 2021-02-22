3 Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting At Gun Store In US

The sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter. (Representational)

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Louisiana in the US on Saturday (local time).

The shootout took place at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, located a few miles northwest of New Orleans.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie just before 3 PM, CNN quoted Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III as saying.

One initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store, said Mr Lopinto. However, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff, several people then engaged the original suspect inside and outside the store, leaving two more people injured with gunshot wounds.

A press release from the sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter, CNN reported.

The two injured people were transported to University Hospital and are in stable condition, said Mr Lopinto.

It appears the people involved in the shooting may have been customers, employees, or individuals at the location, he added.