28-Year-Old Rapper Takeoff, Member Of Migos, Shot Dead In Houston

Rapper Takeoff was shot dead after an altercation at a bowling alley. (AFP File Photo)

Rapper Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based hip hop group Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, according to TMZ. He was 28. The outlet further said that the rapper was shot dead at 2.30am. The TMZ report also said that the shooting incident happened after an altercation. It quoted one of the eyewitnesses as saying that Takeoff was shot "either in the head or near his head". The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to TMZ, the altercation broke out during a dice game and someone at the scene opened fire.

Fox5 said in a report that around 50 people were present at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. The outlet further said that two other people were injured in the incident and are being treated at a local hospital.

No information has been released by the police so far about the suspects.

Hours before the shooting, Takeoff had posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself at the bowling alley. He had released the music video of his new song "Messy" the day before, the Fox5 report said.

Born June 18, 1994, Takeoff was best known for his membership in Migos along with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his first cousin once removed who today is married to fellow rapper Cardi B.

The Atlanta-based Migos soared to prominence off their viral 2013 hit "Versace," which Drake remixed.

The trio, managed by hip hop powerhouse Coach K, is considered widely influential in bringing contemporary Southern trap, a popular and influential rap sub-genre, to the rap mainstream.

Following their debut album "Yung Rich Nation" in 2015, they debuted atop the Billboard top albums short with their sophomore album "Culture."