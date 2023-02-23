24-Year-Old Flight Attendant Died Suddenly After Plane Landed In London, Court Told

A post-mortem revealed Greta Dyrmishi died due to sudden adult death syndrome.

A 24-year-old stewardess suddenly fainted and died moments after her plane landed in London Stansted, according to a report in Metro. The woman named Greta Dyrmishi was working as cabin crew for Air Albania and died days before Christmas, the outlet further said. Paramedics rushed to the airport tarmac and provided CPR, but were unable to save Ms Dyrmishi's life. A judicial inquiry was held to determine the cause of her death and found out it happened because of the sudden adult death syndrome (SADS).

Coroner Michelle Brown told Essex Coroners Court, "This 24-year-old female was cabin crew on a flight from Albania and was on the tarmac when she appeared to faint and was given basic first aid."

"10 minutes later there was no pulse and CPR commenced. Paramedics treated her and confirmed she had passed away," she added, according to Metro report.

A post-mortem was conducted which found out that Ms Dyrmishi died due to SADS.

According to British Heart Foundation (BHF), it is a syndrome when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, "but the cause of the cardiac arrest can't be found".

The BHF further said the syndrome is known to be rare, affecting around 500 people in the UK every year.

Ms Dyrmishi's death shocked her colleagues who told Metro that she was "a passionate professional, an excellent coworker, and a great friend to all of us".

Air Albania too issued a statement after her death saying: "On December 21, after disembarking the passengers from our flight to London, one of our cabin crew Greta Dyrmishi had a heart attack. Even after all medical assistance was provided immediately, we still lost her."

"She was taken to the hospital in London, and procedures are being followed. From the first moments, Air Albania contacted her family, and we continue to be close to them in these difficult moments," the airline further said.