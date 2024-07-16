22 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza School, Petrol Station: Hamas

26 people were wounded during the strikes, says Gaza health ministry. (Representational)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza and medics said that at least 22 people were killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday on a petrol station and a school in the war-stricken territory.

The health ministry said an Israeli strike on a fuel station in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza killed 17 people and wounded at least 26. The Palestinian Red Crescent initially gave a death count of eight dead in a separate strike at almost the same time on the UN-run Al-Razi School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, but this was quickly revised down to five dead.

