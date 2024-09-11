Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump For Leaving America In A 'Mess', Says She Cleaned It Up

Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump for leaving US in a "mess" in a fierce US Presidential debate.

US Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris today clashed with former President and Republican rival Donald Trump over several issues faced by Americans.

Ms Harris took on Donald Trump, accusing him of the "worst unemployment crisis in the US, since the Great Depression", adding that the former President had left the United States in a "mess", which her administration has since cleaned up.

She went on to charge Donald Trump for the "worst public health epidemic in a century".

Ms Harris went on a no-holds-barred attack on Donald Trump putting him in a corner over what she called "the worst attack on US's democracy since the Civil War". She slammed the former US President for constantly indulging in "divide and distract tactics".

The United States today is severely polarised on several issues, from immigration and race, to religious intolerance and hate crimes, and Ms Harris blamed Donald Trump for creating such divide in American society.

She targeted him over the 2020 attack on the US Capitol in which thousands of people stormed one of the top institutions of the United States.

The two candidates are facing off today in a closely contested Presidential debate being hosted by ABC News. Tens of thousands of people in the United States and several million more across the world have tuned in to the televised debate.

The timing of the debate is crucial as many states go to early votes days after today's contest. The US Presidential election is exactly eight weeks from today.

