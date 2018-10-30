2 Workers Suspended After 15-Year-Old Sikh Girl Raped In Ambulance In Pak

When the girl's family raised an alarm, the suspects drove the ambulance away. (Representational)

Two Pakistani emergency workers have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a suspected sexual assault of a Sikh teenage girl in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

District emergency officers told the Dawn on Monday that a high-level committee has been formed to look into the Rescue 1122 (Pakistan's emergency services) case.

Akram Panwar, the district emergency officer, also mentioned that strong departmental action would be taken against the suspended, if proven guilty.

The medico-legal examination report stated that no bruises or lacerations were found on the girl's body upon examination, according to the Dawn.

The girl, 15, was taken to Lahore for further tests on Monday, the results of which are expected in "a minimum time frame of two months", according to investigative officer Basharat Ali, who also stated that the two suspended rescue workers will be kept in custody on physical remand for investigations.

A First Information Report (FIR) registered with City Nankana Sahib police stated that the 15-year-old minor, who has an intellectual disability, went missing on Sunday following which the family started looking for her.

The family members later found the suspects carrying out the crime, behind a Rescue 1122 ambulance that had been parked by the curb for a while. When the family raised an alarm, the accused speeded the ambulance away, throwing the girl near a sugar mill before escaping, according to the FIR.

The spokesperson for the district police stated on Monday that the investigations had been lodged at the behest of the Sikh community while mentioning that justice would be served.