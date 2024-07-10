2 US School Employees Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Students

Greeson faces two counts of the offence, while Shuler has been indicted on one count

Two school employees in a Georgia school district have been accused of engaging in sexual relationships with students during 2021 and 2022.

Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler were indicted in Gordon County, Georgia, on Thursday, June 28, on charges of sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree, as reported by 11 Alive, WSB TV, and FOX 5 Atlanta citing the indictment.

According to the indictment, Greeson is accused of having sexual relations with two male students, while Shuler is accused of having sexual relations with one male student between October 2021 and January 2022.

"I'm not trying to stereotype, but you could look at them and tell they were trouble," said Audrey Decker, whose stepdaughter attends the school.

"They just seemed boy-crazy. And everyone in the school knew it and joked about it."

Another parent agreed. "Ugh, they were flirts," said the mom of a sophomore.

"You should have seen them with any attractive parents who came to the school. They would flirt with any of the dads."

"You know: laughing too loud, getting too close, that type of thing," continued the mom.

"Flirting. Trying to be cute. They were shameless."

Greeson faces two counts of the offence, while Shuler has been indicted on one count, according to the indictment.

Although the indictment did not specify the school district involved, WSB TV identified it as the City of Calhoun School District.

According to reports from 11 Alive, FOX 5 Atlanta, and WSB TV, the ages of the students involved have not been disclosed. However, the indictment stated that the women "reasonably should have known" that the alleged victims were enrolled as students.

It remains unclear whether either of the suspects has entered pleas or retained attorneys to represent them.

