2 Russian Airports Suspend Flights Amid Surge In Ukrainian Drone Attacks

The airspace over Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed on Friday, with all arrivals and departures suspended, and Russia's RIA news agency said the move was due to a suspected drone flight in the area.

"For reasons beyond the control of the airport, temporary restrictions on the landing and take-offs of aircraft were introduced in Vnukovo," the airport said.

"For safety reasons, some of the flights were redirected to other airports of the Moscow aviation hub," it said, without commenting further.

There has been a number of drone attacks in the Moscow area in recent weeks that Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

