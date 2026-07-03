2 Policemen Killed As Gunmen Open Fire In Pakistan

Two police personnel, including a senior officer, were killed and another critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a routine police patrol in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Friday.

The militants ambushed the police patrol party late on Thursday in Mohmand district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, close to the Afghan border.

According to police, the attack took place in the Machni Aqrab Dag area in Lower Mohmand subdivision, where unidentified assailants ambushed a police mobile patrol and opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, an additional station house officer and a head constable were killed on the spot, while the police vehicle driver sustained critical injuries.

The bodies of those killed and the injured constable were shifted to the rural health centre. After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured officer was referred to a hospital in Peshawar for further care.

District Police Officer Raza Muhammad and DSP Dilfraz, accompanied by a heavy contingent of police, rushed to the scene soon after the attack. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search and combing operation.

Police said the attackers managed to flee the scene, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend those involved. An investigation into the attack has also been launched.

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