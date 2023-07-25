2 Killed In Drug-Related Shooting In Northern France

Two people were shot dead in the town of Evreux, police said. (Representational)

Two people were shot dead in an apparent drug-related shooting in the town of Evreux in northern France, police said on Tuesday.

The perpetrators managed to flee after shooting the victims in a moving car from another vehicle overnight Monday to Tuesday, said a police source, who asked not to be named.

"It appears to be a settling of scores related to drugs," added the source, saying that the bullets were likely fired from a Kalashnikov. Another person was wounded.

Deadly drug-related shooting have become a scourge in the southern port city of Marseille but are much more unusual in the northern Normandy region where Evreux is located.

