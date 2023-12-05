2 Friends Break World Record By Drinking At 99 Pubs In 24 Hours, Spend Over Rs 80,000

The friends smashed the previous record set last year by Heinrich de Villiers from South Africa.

Two friends in Australia broke Guinness World Record for most bar visits in one night. The world record agency said that Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton visited 99 pubs in 24 hours, sipping those many drinks for the incredible feat. Both Mr Kooros and Mr Loiterton are 26 years old and from Sydney. They smashed the previous record set last year by Heinrich de Villiers from South Africa, who visited 78 pubs, Guinness World Records (GWR) said on its website.

In total, the two Australians spent over Australian dollars 1500 (approximately Rs 83,000) on the record-breaking attempt.

The two friends attempted the record for two reasons - to raise money for MS Australia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to multiple-sclerosis research, and to revitalise Sydney's nightlife, which they say has been "decimated" over the past decade by legislation changes and Covid.

"We wanted to try to reignite the spark in a declining piece of what makes Sydney so great," Mr Kooros told GWR.

The duo kicked off their bar-hopping adventure at midnight to take advantage of late bar closing times. According to rules in Sydney, people are not allowed to take private transportation when drunk. So, the continued their adventure on foot.

However, the first setback came just after two hours when Mr Kooros started to feel the effects of consuming so much liquid in a short span of time. He threw up at around 2am.

"Luckily, after reassessing our game plan, I managed to pull it together and continue," Mr Kooros told GWR.

The friends were exhausted by 5am and took rest in a park before resuming their record-breaking attempt at 9am when some pubs began to open.

They continued on throughout the day with "very little downtime", aiming to spend no more than 14 minutes going from one pub to the next.

Mr Kooros and Mr Loiterton broke the record by early evening, but decided to carry on till they reached 100. The duo stopped due to miscounting, incorrectly thinking it was their 100th pub.