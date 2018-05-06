17-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot Wound In South London: British Police

The shooting comes just after U.S. President Donald Trump, who is due to visit Britain on July 13, sparked anger by suggesting to the National Rifle Association that a "once very prestigious" London hospital had become overwhelmed with victims of knife attacks.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, after police were called about reports of gunshots on Saturday.
CommentsAt the scene, two women who identified themselves as the victim's mother and godmother said the boy was called Rhyhiem Barton.
