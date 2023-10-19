16 Palestinian Journalists Killed In Israel-Hamas War, Says Union

Israel-Hamas war erupted on OCtober 7 after the Paletinian group attacked Israel. (File)

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union said Thursday.

Dozens of other journalists have been wounded in the war since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas group carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a blistering Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.



