157 Killed In Iraq As Military Used Excessive Force During Protests: Report

Around 70 percent of the deaths were caused by bullet wounds "to the head or chest", according to the findings, published as Iraq braces for fresh protests on Friday.

World | | Updated: October 22, 2019 17:27 IST
The capital accounted for 111 of the dead, nearly all of whom were protesters, the inquiry found.


Baghdad: 

The death toll from week-long anti-government protests that erupted in Baghdad and other cities at the start of the month totalled 157, an official inquiry found on Tuesday.

Around 70 percent of the deaths were caused by bullet wounds "to the head or chest", according to the findings, published as Iraq braces for fresh protests on Friday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


