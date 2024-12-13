15-Year-Old Boy In US Has Fingers Amputated After Vape Explodes In His Face

A 15-year-old boy in the US suffered severe injuries and had his finger amputated after his vape exploded in his face. According to People, Aiden Dean Adams from California wasn't allowed to vape and his parents had warned him about the health risks associated with vaping. However, the teenager continued to hide his vapes from his parents and would go out for walks around the neighbourhood. One day, when the 15-year-old sneaked out of his house to smoke from his vape, his device unexpectedly exploded, leaving him severely injured.

Aiden's father, Robert Dean Adams, recalled the horrifying incident. According to People, he said that when Aiden's device wasn't working properly, he hit it against the ground and knocked it into place. As he brought it up to his mouth, the vape exploded. "Boom," his father recalled. "A big flash is all (Aiden) remembers," he said.

According to Mr Adams, when the vape exploded, shrapnel went flying and cut his face and his fingers were left bloody and mangled. The 15-year-old walked out towards the road and waved down a driver who was able to drive him back home. Mr Adams said that both of his son's hands looked "horrible", his shirt was covered in blood and parts of his hair were signed.

"The palm of his hand was just turned inside out. It's the first time I'd ever seen an explosive injury first-hand," Mr Adams said. "There was a lot of soft tissue damage. Digits were hanging. A lot of tissue exposure. You could see bone, fingers, hand, ligaments. His whole inside left hand was completely exposed," he continued.

"It did almost completely sever his thumb. The very base of the thumb all the way down to where it meets the wrist. That was all hanging off," the father added.

Aiden's parents then immediately called an ambulance. After arriving at the hospital, the 15-year-old was taken into surgery and doctors spent hours trying to save his fingers. While they were able to save his thumb, part of his middle and index finger had to be amputated.

The father expressed his frustration with how popular vaping has become over the years, especially among young children. "This stuff popped up out of nowhere. I don't remember it ever being advertised to people other than seeing kids with it. That's who you see more than anybody are the children. I never trusted these things. I don't like them," he said.

"But we've put a device out there that can get into the hands of kids that apparently has a highly explosive possibility. That right there, people need to know about and be educated on. If they were, these things probably wouldn't be here," Mr Adams added.