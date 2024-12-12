Curious Case Of Ellen Greenberg's Death, US Woman Who Died From 20 Stab Wounds In 2011

Ellen Greenberg, a vibrant 27-year-old teacher in the US, was found dead in 2011 with 20 stab wounds and at least 11 bruises. Her death was initially ruled a homicide. But investigators, following a meeting, would change their minds again and list her death as "suicide". Now, even after 13 years, her case remains shrouded in controversy. In a hearing on Wednesday, lawyers squared before a judge, arguing 13-year-old details surrounding Ms Greenberg's death, The Independent reported.

Dr Joshua Greenberg and his wife, Sandra "Sandee" Greenberg, are convinced that the investigation into their daughter's brutal 2011 stabbing death was botched, per the outlet. At the hearing, the Greenbergs' attorneys tried to convince a judge to let their case be heard by a jury. They alleged a deep-seated conspiracy, claiming the city's police department and medical examiner's office conspired to "hide" a homicide to effectively cover up a botched investigation into Ms Greenberg's death.

Ellen Greenberg's death

Ms Greenberg's body was found in the kitchen of her apartment in January 2011. She was slumped against the cabinets, her legs splayed out in front of her and had been stabbed at least 20 times, with puzzling wounds to her back, neck and the back of her head. A 10-inch knife was also lodged in her chest.

Philadelphia pathologist Marlon Osbourne initially ruled her death a homicide. However, as police began an investigation, they publicly challenged the findings, and her death was reclassified as suicide.

Ms Greenberg's parents are now seeking to have the determination changed back to homicide or underdetermined. They have filed two lawsuits, one seeking to change the ruling on their daughter's death certificate and the other alleging a conspiracy by local officials to cover up a murder. Both lawsuits are still active.

On Wednesday, Greenbergs' attorney Joseph Podraza presented the family's arguments in their civil lawsuit against five Philadelphia officials, including the chief medical examiner at the time of the autopsy, detectives on the case, and the city of Philadelphia.

"The police department botched the investigation starting January 26," Mr Podraza said in court, arguing that the crime scene was left unattended and by the time police returned, there was nothing to work with. The lack of progress ultimately triggered a cover-up, he suggested.

"These premises have been compromised. The evidence has been tampered with," Mr Podraza said, adding, "We can't rule out the presence of a third party when Ellen was killed, when she died."

Also Read | "71 Injuries, 25 Fractures": Tragic Story Of 10-Year-Old Pak Girl Killed By Father, Stepmother

Ms Greenberg's parents have been working for over a decade to get their daughter's case heard in court. On Wednesday, the judge said he would make a decision on whether or not the case could go before a jury by the end of January. In the meantime, the Greenbergs are not giving up.

"I'm glad the public is getting an opportunity to observe the way things work in this city ... the things that have gone down, the mistakes that were made, the lies that have been told," said Sandee Greenberg, per the outlet.

Notably, while criminal charges remain inactive for now, Pennsylvania law places no statute of limitations on homicide, leaving a glimmer of hope for Ellen Greenberg's family.