15 Firefighters Trapped As Cave Roof Collapses During Training In Brazil

Fifteen Brazilian firefighters were trapped early Sunday when the roof of a cave where they were training collapsed in the state of Sao Paulo.

The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave in the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter.

"The roof of the cave collapsed," trapping part of the group, it said.

Three victims suffered fractures and hypothermia, and eight others were rescued uninjured, while "15 are still buried."

Police and emergency health teams have joined firefighters in a desperate effort to free those still trapped, the department said.

Altinopolis is known for its caves, a major regional tourist attraction.

