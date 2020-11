4 people were killed in Vienna terror attack at 6 locations. (File)

All 15 people arrested in connection with a gunman's rampage in central Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene, an interior ministry official said on Thursday.

"One can see that all are to be linked to the radical Islamist milieu," Public Security Director Franz Ruf told a news conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)