143 Dead, 58 Missing After Typhoon Yagi In Vietnam

The number of people dead after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam has risen to 143, the government said on Wednesday, with 58 still missing.

Around 210,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, ministry of agriculture officials said. It was unclear whether the death count included landslide victims.

