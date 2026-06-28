14 Killed In Aramco Helicopter Crash In Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura

A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people on board, the Saudi state news agency reported.

All 14 victims were Saudi nationals, the agency said.

"The Ministry of Energy regrets to announce that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at approximately 6:00 am. The accident resulted in the martyrdom of all 14 individuals on board, all of whom were Saudi nationals," the state's official Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was unknown, the agency said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

"Investigations are underway, with the participation of relevant authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash," the state news agency said.

Ras Tanura is located on the easter west coast of the Strait of Hormuz. Aramco had restarted its crude oil loading on Friday at the critical Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after operations were halted for nearly four months due to the US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter of the world, has joined a rush to move cargoes after Middle East producers ramped up oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim deal to halt the war between the United States and Iran.