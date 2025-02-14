104-Year-Old US Woman Had A Bucket-List Wish: To Spend Birthday In Jail

Our bucket lists often feature exciting and adventurous activities such as travelling to exotic islands or witnessing the magnificent Northern Lights. But for this New York Woman, celebrating her 104th birthday, it was unique. Loretta wanted to spend a day behind bars, only because she had never visited one. Her lifelong wish was granted.

At the Livingston County Jail, the centenarian, a resident of the Avon Nursing Home in Geneseo, was taken on a private tour of the facility, where she observed the complex surveillance system and booking chambers.

The Livingston County jail officers arranged the tour and even threw her a party with coffee and cake. Unlike other visitors, who often visit against their will, the woman appeared pleased in photos, especially one in which she was seen reaching for a set of shackles. The event took place just two days after her birthday on February 8.

In multiple pictures shared from the premises, Loretta was seen smiling and interacting with police officers, who also appeared happy to take her around in what was an equally unique experience for them.

The sheriff's department expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make Loretta's birthday wish come true. In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff's Department wrote, "Loretta had a great time touring our jail facility, and we are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true! Thank you for all the laughs today and for being a great sport!"

As Loretta departed, she shared some advice with Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty on the secret to living a long life. "Mind your business!"