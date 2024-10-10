US To Hold Referendum On Abortion On Same Ballot As Presidential Vote

Abortion rights are arguably the single-most important issue in the US ahead of the presidential election on November 5. It affects 50 per cent of the US population and is a matter of an individual's fundamental liberty, which is protected by the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution.

During his term as President, Donald Trump reshaped the Supreme Court, which in 2022 left the states to decide their own abortion policies by overturning Roe vs Wade, the federal guarantee of abortion access - and thus dismantling five decades of precedent protecting abortion rights across the US.

Now, at least ten states in the US are holding referendums on the issue of abortion, and the questions on it will appear on the same ballots used to cast the vote to select the next US President.

This is the first US presidential election to be held after access to abortion was banned or restricted across much of the US following a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

The outcome could have profound implications, with the potential for restrictions affecting tens of millions of women to be overturned. Democrats also hope that the issue will mobilise a broader swath of the electorate in their favor.

In recent times, women in the US are being forced to cross state lines to terminate their life-threatening pregnancies. "This is a health care crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect," Kamala Harris has said.

THE REFERENDUMS

According to the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

With the referendums in November, each constitutional amendment will enshrine state-level reproductive rights, which were undermined by the US Supreme Court's 2022 ruling which led to restrictions on abortion access.

Among the states that have been affected by the US Supreme Court ruling which has made abortions restrictive, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota are holding referendums.

As of now, the other states that are holding the vote on abortion rights are Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, and New York.

WHAT IT WILL MEAN FOR THESE STATES