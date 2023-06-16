10 Killed In Road Accident In Canada: Report

At least 10 died Thursday in a road accident in central Canada's Manitoba province. (Representational)

At least 10 people died Thursday in a road accident in central Canada's Manitoba province, local media reported.

Canadian police, who did not immediately respond to requests from AFP, said on Twitter that officers were responding to a "mass casualty collision" near the town of Carberry.

According to media reports, the accident involved a semi-trailer truck and a minivan specialized in transporting disabled people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)