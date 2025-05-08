10 Fascinating Facts About The Papal Conclave You Should Know

The papal conclave, tasked with selecting a successor to Pope Francis, is underway at the Vatican. The conclave began on May 7, with 133 cardinal electors gathering in secrecy to vote for the next leader of the Catholic Church. The first voting round ended with black smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling no candidate had yet been finalised.

Once the white smoke billows out of the chimney, it will indicate the choice has been made. The cardinals are expected to meet for up to four rounds of voting per day until they elect someone with at least a three-fourth majority or unanimously.

The papal conclave is one of the most secretive and closely watched events in the world.

10 Interesting Facts About The Papal Conclave:

Before entering the conclave, all non-electing cardinals and other officials are dismissed with the phrase "Extra Omnes," meaning "Everyone out" in Latin. Only the electors are to remain. Once the conclave begins, cardinals are forbidden from communicating with the outside world. All devices are confiscated to ensure absolute secrecy. Before voting begins, Vatican technicians black out the windows of the Sistine Chapel and install signal jammers. This ensures complete privacy and prevents any external communication. While a two-thirds majority is needed to elect the pope, the cardinals can also elect a pope by a unanimous vote, though this is rare. Voting takes place on paper ballots, which are burned after each vote. The results are kept secret, and no records of votes are ever made public. After being elected, the new pope selects a papal name. This tradition has been followed since Pope John II chose his papal name in 533 AD. The conclave is held in the Sistine Chapel, and it is in this sacred space that the cardinals cast their ballots. The Camerlengo, a high-ranking cardinal, plays a crucial role in organising the conclave, managing the Vatican during the papacy's vacancy, and overseeing the papal election. Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave, which ensures a younger group of electors. Cardinals are forbidden from formally campaigning for themselves or others. The decision is based solely on prayer, deliberation, and the election process.

The longest papal conclave lasted nearly three years, from 1268 to 1271.