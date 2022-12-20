Apple AirTag Firmware Updates Adds Feature to Address Stalking Concerns, Fixes Accelerometer Bug: Report

Apple's AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,490 in India for a single tracker

Highlights Apple AirTag is a personal item tracker, linked to your Apple account

Firmware updates on the AirTag are automatic

The tracker uses a CR2032 battery for power

Apple recently rolled out firmware updates for its AirTag personal item tracker, but the details of new features and fixes as a result of these updates wasn't known due to the somewhat complex nature of the firmware updates and how they are delivered. However, a recent report has now revealed some of the new features that come as a result of two recent firmware updates, and shows that Apple is strongly committed to supporting the AirTag product in terms of features and fixes for known bugs and security concerns.

As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple has posted release notes regarding two firmware updates for the Apple AirTag through a support article on its website. Version 2.0.24, said to be released on November 10, is the more significant one that delivers a key feature aimed at helping secure iPhone users against stalking.

With this, users will be alerted if an unknown AirTag separated from its owner is traveling with the user, and precision finding with a sound alert through the Find My app can be used to locate and disable the tracking. This addresses a key safety concern, as AirTag devices have been known to be used in cases of stalking and secretly tracking someone by hiding an AirTag somewhere on their person or belongings.

It's worth noting that this feature requires an iPhone running iOS 16.2 to work, and is only supported on iPhone devices with Ultra-Wideband support (iPhone 11 and newer models).

The second firmware update - version 2.0.36, said to be released on December 12 - resolves an issue with the accelerometer on the AirTag not activating in certain scenarios. This is essential in detecting movement of the AirTag, which is necessary for many of its functions and features.

If you have an AirTag, you can check the firmware version by tapping on the AirTag name in the Find My app on your iOS device. Notably, you can't manually update the firmware on AirTag devices or even choose when to do so; the updates are done automatically when available, and the AirTag is near an iPhone linked to the account it's paired with and has access to a data connection.