School Headmaster Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl In Tamil Nadu: Cops

A police officer told NDTV that they are investigating.(Representational)

The headmaster of a private school in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a Class XII student last year.

The 40-year-old was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light after a photo allegedly showing him hugging the former student was leaked, sparking outrage among residents. The girl has graduated from the school.

Enraged locals thrashed and paraded him semi-naked before police intervened and rescued him.

Following an investigation, he was arrested under the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's father.

A police officer told NDTV that they are investigating.