Madras High Court Rejects TTV Dinakaran Plea On Income Tax Reassessment

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed petitions filed by AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran challenging the reassessment of his income tax for 1995-96 and 1996-97 by the department.

Justice S M Subramaniam held that the petitions were devoid of merit and dismissed them.

The I-T department had sought to re-open the income tax returns filed by Mr Dinakaran for assessment years 1995-96 and 1996-97 based on searches made by the Enforcement Department.

The judge said it had been alleged that some of the amounts invested in the foreign countries were not disclosed by Mr Dinakaran and cases were already registered under FERA on the basis of which the assessments were re-opened.

He said it was premature for the court to go into the merits of the case.

The judge directed Mr Dinakaran to approach the I-T authorities for giving explanations about the materials allegedly seized during the searches.

Also, the judge ordered the income tax department to give Mr Dinakaran a chance to explain so that the long-pending litigation was settled.

Mr Dhinakaran had floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK.