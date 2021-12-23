33 New Omicron Cases In Tamil Nadu, All Except 2 Were Fully Vaccinated

114 passengers had tested positive for covid among the 18,129 returnees tested. (Representational image)

Thirty-three cases of the fast-spreading Omicron strain have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the state's tally to 34. All of them, except two children, are fully vaccinated, the government said.

"30 of these are returnees from abroad and 1 from Kerala and 3 from Tamil Nadu," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He added that all of them are asymptomatic and have reported only "mild giddiness and sore throat" so far.

The minister said the infected included the contacts of the state's first case, an air traveller who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha.



114 passengers had tested positive for covid among the 18,129 returnees tested, including 2,870 under random tests for those from " not at-risk" countries.

"57 among the Covid positive had S GENE drop. Results of 23 others are awaited," added Dr J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

"Except two children all others who tested positive for Omicron had already taken both doses", the health secretary said.

Amid rise in Omicron cases, the state has intensified surveillance at international airports, and has also imposed curbs on cultural, political and public gatherings. No public gatherings will be allowed at beaches in the state on New Year's eve.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 604 COVID-19 cases with Chennai accounting for 136 cases.