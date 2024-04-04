Sponsored Content

Each device within the Galaxy Book4 Series boasts cutting-edge hardware and features

In a much anticipated move, Samsung has officially launched its state of the art Galaxy Book4 Series in India, showcasing three innovative models for the 2024 lineup: the Galaxy Book4 Pro, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book4 360. Representing a significant leap forward from the previous Galaxy Book3 range, these laptops stand out as Samsung's premium offering, seamlessly blending fi nesse and luxury.

Each device within the Galaxy Book4 Series boasts cutting-edge hardware and features, positioning them as top contenders in the premium laptop segment. With a lightweight form factor, immersive displays, and unparalleled hardware capabilities, the Galaxy Book4 Series aims to dominate the laptop market.

Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book4 Pro Series is like no other, offering a fantastic experience. These laptops have stunning 16-inch (40.64cm) and 14-inch (35.56cm) displays that give you vibrant colours and smooth visuals. The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 even lets you use an S Pen for creative tasks, and its Vision Booster keeps the display looking great even in bright sunlight. Plus, they're powered by the latest Intel processors, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency.

Prepare to be dazzled by the 2024 Galaxy Book4 Pro Series from Samsung, elevating the laptop experience to new heights. Far from ordinary ultrabooks, the Galaxy Book4 Pro Series sets the benchmark for notebooks. The 16-inch (40.64cm) and 14-inch (35.56cm) 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display provides an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colours, high saturations, and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an exceptional user experience.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Pro take things a step further with their ultra-smooth and highly responsive touchscreens. The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, in particular, boasts S Pen support, enabling users to seamlessly navigate projects, draw intricate inspirations, or jot down personal thoughts. The Vision Booster enhances display quality even in bright sunlight, ensuring optimal colour reproduction.

Performance is another forte of the Samsung Galaxy4 Pro Series, equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. Delivering up to 7% more performance than the 13th Raptor Lake Intel chipsets, these processors also house advanced NPUs for intelligent AI performance across various tasks. The laptops are Intel Evo certified, promising smooth operation even under heavy workloads.

Both the Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 are among the lightest ultrabooks on the market, making them ideal for professionals on the move. The Series excels in battery life, with the ability to charge up to 35% in just 30 minutes when low on power.

Galaxy Book4 360

If you're into sleek and lightweight laptops, the Galaxy Book4 360 is for you. It's one of the thinnest and lightest out there, with a sharp display and cool features like touch support and S Pen compatibility (which comes in the box). Under the hood, it's got the latest Intel processors, delivering a smooth performance. And the battery lasts all day, with a quick charge option when you need it.

Slim and lightweight, the Galaxy Book4 360 stands out as one of the market's sleekest laptops, measuring just 13.7mm in thickness and weighing a mere 1.46 kg. The Grey colour option adds a touch of premium aesthetics to the device.

The 2-in-1 laptop features a sharp 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display, delivering vivid colours and ultra-fast response times for an unparalleled visual experience. With multi touch gesture support and S Pen compatibility, users can flip the screen, take notes, and create with precision.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book4 360 packs a punch with the latest generation of EVO certified Intel Core processors, coupled with powerful Intel graphics. This ensures a lag free and high performance computing experience, defying expectations for such a sleek device. Despite its power packed performance, the laptop impresses with long lasting battery life, lasting throughout the day and charging up to 39% in just 30 minutes.

Immersive Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem Integration

The uniqueness of the Galaxy Book4 Series lies not only in its features but also in its seamless integration with other Galaxy devices. The Galaxy ecosystem allows users to connect their smartphones as webcams for high quality video in virtual meetings and more.

AI features take centre stage, with the AI powered Photo Remaster tool enabling users to enhance old and low quality images effortlessly. The Samsung Studio simplifies video editing across both the laptop and Galaxy mobile, unlocking creative potential.

What's really cool about the Galaxy Book4 Series is how they work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. You can use your phone as a high quality webcam, and there are neat AI features for photo enhancement and easy video editing. The Galaxy Book4 Series is packed with handy features, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful and user friendly laptop.

