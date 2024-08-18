Rare Supermoon Blue Moon To Occur On August 19: All You Need To Know

Though it's called a blue moon, it doesn't have anything to do with colour.

Skygazers will be in for a treat on August 19 since they will get to see a supermoon, one of the largest and brightest moons of 2024. A supermoon is called so because the moon appears significantly large in the sky since it is the closest to Earth at a time when it is full. The combination of a Supermoon and a Blue Moon, which only occurs a few times per few decades, will make for a highly uncommon astronomical event tomorrow. Since the full moon that occurs in August is traditionally referred to as a "Sturgeon Moon," this Supermoon blue moon is also termed a "Sturgeon Moon."

What Is Blue Moon?

Though it's called a blue moon, it doesn't have anything to do with colour. There are two types of blue moon - seasonal and monthly - according to Space.com.

The third full moon in a season with four full moons is known as a seasonal Blue Moon. This is the kind of blue moon that is traditionally defined, and it will rise on August 19. The second kind of Blue Moon is just the second full moon in a single calendar month. It was the result of a misinterpretation of the first definition. Rather than being an error, this monthly "Blue Moon" concept is now recognized as an alternate meaning.

Retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston said, "Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528."

"Speculations on the origin of the term include an old English phrase that means 'betrayer Moon' (because it led to mistakes in setting the dates for Lent and Easter). Or it may be a comparison to rare events such as when dust in the atmosphere makes the Moon actually appear blue. Since the 1940s the term 'Blue Moon' has also been used for the second full Moon in a month that has two full Moons," he added.

How To Watch?

This Supermoon will be visible on 19 August and will appear full in the sky for three days. It is expected to be seen at 11:56 pm IST on Monday.

Choose a spot where there is less air pollution and a good view of the horizon to obtain the finest view of the supermoon, as per the BBC. According to experts, the supermoon will be visible soon after it rises in the southeast and east of the sky. It is crucial that you choose an area that is open and free of city lights because of this.

Even while a supermoon can be seen with the naked eye, a telescope or binoculars can improve the view by highlighting more features on the moon's surface. To make sure no clouds are obstructing your view, you should check the local weather forecast.

Experts advise that people should allow their eyes some time to adjust to the darkness. The ability to see will gradually improve, colour vision will adjust in 10 minutes, while black-and-white vision will take an hour or longer to improve. It is advised that you keep your night vision intact by limiting your exposure to strong lights.

Next Supermoon

There will be three other supermoons in 2024. The Hunter's Moon on October 17 will be the closest full moon of the year. The Harvest Moon on September 17 will be another full moon. Not only is the Harvest Moon of 2024 one of the most well-known full moons of the year but it will also be partially eclipsed by Earth during the night as a portion of it passes into Earth's shadow. The last supermoon of the year will occur on November 15.