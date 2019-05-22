Can't Afford To Go To Mars? NASA Can Send Your Name Instead

NASA has announced that it is giving people an opportunity to send their names to Mars.

If you feel a trip to Mars is not possible in this lifetime, NASA is giving you an opportunity to send your name to the Red Planet instead.

NASA announced on its official blog that it is giving people an opportunity to send their names, stencilled on chips, which will be sent aboard the Mars 2020 rover that is scheduled to launch as early as July 2020 with a touchdown expected in February 2021.

A person can add his or her name to the list until September 30 and obtain the souvenir boarding pass to Mars.

An electron beam will be used to stencil the submitted names onto a silicon chip with lines of text smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair, which means more than a million names can be written on a single dime-size chip.

