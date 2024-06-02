A Hurricane's Eye Covers Part Of Atlantic Ocean In NASA's Satellite Pic

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. On Saturday, NASA Earth took to Instagram to share a picture of Hurricane Idalia taken from the International Space Station.

Notably, NASA observes and studies hurricanes from space, both with views from the space station and with satellites. This vantage point helps scientists understand how climate change impacts hurricanes and learn how communities can better prepare for tropical cyclones in a warmer world.

In the image shared by NASA, part of the ISS is visible on the left, while the large white spiral is the Hurricane Idalia. The image was captured on August 23 last year by the International Space Station's external high-definition camera. Idalia was a category 1 storm over the Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds of 140 kilometres (85 miles) per hour. As the storm moved north over the Gulf, it quickly strengthened and made landfall over the Big Bend region of Florida on the morning of August 30, 2023, as a category 3 storm.

See the image here:

According to Fox News, Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and runs through November 30. New England Atlantic storm threats typically peak between late August through late October. The National Hurricane Center picked these six months because it accounts for about 97% of all Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes, according to NOAA's Hurricane Research Division.

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near normal season and a 5% chance for a below-normal season.