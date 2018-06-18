Chinese Man Held For Consuming Liquor In Patna Besides the two Chinese nationals, allegedly found on the wrong side of Bihar's prohibition law, seven of their associates were detained for interrogation but released later.

A chinese national has been arrested for consuming liquor in the dry state here while another one, alleged to be in possession of the contraband liquid is being searched, the police said today.



Besides the two Chinese nationals, allegedly found on the wrong side of Bihar's prohibition law, seven of their associates were detained for interrogation but released later.



Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told reporters that the police raided a guest house of a private mobile company in the city late last night on a tip-off that some people were consuming alcohol in violation of the state's prohibition law, enforced for over the last two years.



Nitish Kumar government introduced complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state in April 2016.



One of the Chinese nationals, identified as Mr Tiandong, was found in a drunken state and two bottles of liquor were found inside his room, the SSP said adding that he was arrested.



A bottle of liquor was also recovered from the room of Mr Wu Chuangyong, who was not at the guest house, the SSP said adding that he was said to be away in some other town for professional reasons and police was making efforts to nab him.



Seven other Chinese nationals, including two women, were also staying at the guest house, but nothing objectionable was found in their possession and they were let off after questioning, the SSP said.



Meanwhile, the passports and visas of all the Chinese nationals, who claimed to be working for the mobile company, have been seized by the police, said the SSP, adding that the validity and authenticity of their travel documents are being verified by the police.



