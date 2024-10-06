Lizards Found In Food At Girls' Hostel, 50 Students Taken To Hospital

Students admitted to a hospital in Latur after they said lizards were found in hostel food

At least 50 students were taken to hospital after they complained of feeling unwell following a dinner at a girls' hostel in Maharashtra's Latur, the police said.

During an initial check, since all the students fell ill at the same time, it was alleged lizards were found in the meal served to them, the police said.

The incident happened at Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic Women's Hostel.

The students said they started feeling sick at 9 pm on Saturday after eating dinner. They alleged they found lizards in their food.

Doctors at a local hospital where the students were taken said all of them are fine. Some students who felt better were allowed to return to their hostel, while others had to be admitted for monitoring, the doctors said.

Incidents of lizards being found in meals of students in large, common kitchens are not uncommon. Many reports intermittently come from across the country.