Opinion | When The Feed Braves The Flood

It has become fashionable among commentators to treat news as the cheap part of media.

In the age of the feed, information arrives faster than ever, personalised and endlessly ordered to taste and the prevailing wisdom holds that the real prize lies elsewhere . It lies in the story, in the spectacle, in the sensation, in the insatiability…in whatever keeps a thumb moving.

News, by this logic, is the filler that fills the hours, low in value and quick to fade.

My sense is that we have spent a decade mistaking that abundance for understanding and the speed of arrival for the weight of what arrived.

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Against that current, NDTV has done something quietly counter-cultural. It has retired the "24×7."

It's important to understand it.

The four characters looked like a technicality. They were closer to a philosophy. "24×7" was the promise of the torrent being always on, always more , the quantity signal of an era that believed the answer to every question was additional information, sooner.

To set it aside, after more than two decades, is to step away from the premise that a news channel's job is to deliver all of it, all the time.

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In its place sits a proposition of consequence over volume. When It Really Matters.

Before the flood, though, the whole set deserves a word. The inaugural campaign has five images, and taken together they are the most disciplined piece of news brand work I have seen in a while. Each pairs a plain, alliterative antithesis with a single photograph.

Grit over gloss.

Groundwork over guesswork.

Perspective over polarisation.

Reality over rhetoric.

Sense over sensation.

Every pairing names a temptation the channel refuses, and the harder thing it chooses.

The theatres do a great deal of quiet work. A reporter chest-deep in a flooded river. A correspondent seated on a battle tank at the front. A woman in a fire-blackened lane, phone in one hand, mic in the other. A reporter before a smouldering building ringed with coils of wire. A young journalist standing composed inside a restless crowd. The range is the argument . In flood, conflict, aftermath, unrest , in every kind of story a country throws up, held by one idea and one posture.

The device beneath them is the sharpest part. Each frame runs in black and white, with only three things left in colour namely the logo, the microphone and a red rectangle drawn around the reporter. Those three reds are the tools of the trade and the act of framing itself. The rectangle rewards a second look. It is the editorial eye made visible, the channel drawing a box around what deserves attention and what it chooses to look at, every single time, is the person who went there rather than the wreckage behind them. There are no explosions in the foreground, no ticker clutter, no anchor theatrics. What remains is stillness in the middle of disorder, with a human being held at the centre of it.

The creative that struck me carries the whole argument in a single frame and it rewards sitting with. A reporter stands chest-deep in brown floodwater, an NDTV microphone held out across the current. Around him, men move through the same water, holding above the surface whatever they managed to save. The image runs in black and white, save for the red of the logo, the red of the mic, and a red rectangle that pulls the eye to one exchange between the reporter and the man he is listening to.

Above it, two words - Reality Over Rhetoric.

What the picture argues is presence. Someone waded in. Someone is standing where the story is happening, at eye level with the people it is happening to, close enough to hear the account first hand and wet in the hearing. That is a very old and valuable idea about journalism, which the creative treats as the freshest thing in the room because, in the age of the feed, it has quietly become that.

Look again and you find two sets of people held in the same frame, which is the part I find most deliberate. There are the people who bring us the story - the reporter, the crew.

There are the people the story is about, and to whom it matters most . They are the ones whose homes are under the water. The microphone between them is the entire proposition. It is the instrument through which one set of lives becomes legible to the rest of us.

Walter Benjamin, writing in 1936, drew a line between information and the storyteller. Information, he said, holds its value only in the moment it is new, and expires the instant it becomes known. The storyteller endures because he speaks from having been somewhere, and hands on what he saw as something closer to counsel. Nearly a century on, that line divides our media cleanly in two. The feed trades in information, priced by the second and spent by the next. The reporter chest-deep in the water is the storyteller, carrying back an account that keeps its worth because a person will vouch for it.

The ambition shows most as artificial systems have learned to generate the flood, the anchor, the quote and the crowd with unsettling ease. The scarce thing, in that world, becomes the witnessing. The human being in a real place, answerable for what they saw. NDTV has framed its own moment around this very anxiety. In an environment thick with fabricated noise, where the difficulty is separating signal from static, presence is the answer. Someone standing in the water, able to say I was there and this is what I was told, becomes worth believing precisely because the belief can be tested.

This is why the rough-and-tumble of television reportage matters well beyond the industry that makes it.

The encounter at the microphone is hard to fake and impossible to feel from a distance. A society that keeps all of its information and loses that encounter ends up knowing more and trusting less.

The worth of a network, in that world, rests less on how much it can tell you and more on whether you believe it was there when it told you.

A word of caution, since a proposition this clean invites one. My guess would be that "When It Really Matters" carries a quiet risk when read ungenerously, it can sound like a licence to turn up only for the set-piece and rest the rest of the time.

What rescues the line is the picture beneath it. The creative shows, rather than declares, what mattering looks like. Someone chest-deep, mic out, listening to a man who has lost more than any lens can hold.

The promise earns itself by being demonstrated.

The trade coverage has called this a case of less name, more meaning and that is a fair summary of the brand decision.

NDTV has traded the arithmetic of the old name for the intent of the new one. The "24×7" told you how often to expect it. "When It Really Matters" tells you why to come back.

I have taken to describing the modern media weather through seven Fs - faster, fragmented, fickle, fleeting, fragile, fabricated, fluid. This campaign reads like a reply to two of them above the rest. Against the fabricated, it offers a witness who can be asked what they saw. Against the fleeting, it offers a story someone stood still long enough to tell.

The feed can give you everything, always, arranged to your preference. A reporter standing in the water gives you the one thing that happened, to the people it happened to and stays there long enough to be believed.

(Shubhranshu Singh is a marketer with nearly 3 decades of experience across Unilever, Diageo, Visa, Star Sports, Royal Enfield and Tata Motors, where he has built brands and created entire categories from the demand side)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author