US President Donald Trump's latest executive order imposing a $100,000 fee for each H-1B visa - a staggering 2,122% increase from the previous $4,500 - represents the most dramatic assault on skilled immigration in decades. This move, effective September 21, 2025, and applicable only to new applications, strikes at the heart of India's technology ambitions and forces a fundamental reassessment of the symbiotic relationship between Indian talent and American innovation.

The scale of this policy's impact on India cannot be overstated. Indian skilled workers received 72.3% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023, making them the overwhelmingly dominant beneficiaries of the programme. With nearly 4 lakh H-1B applications approved in fiscal year 2024 and 7.59 lakh eligible electronic registrations for the 2024 fiscal-year lottery with only 1.10 lakh selected, the competition was already fierce. Now, the prohibitive cost barrier for the future threatens to fundamentally alter this landscape.

Concerning Numbers

The immediate arithmetic is disturbing. For Indian IT giants like Infosys and TCS, which received 20% of the 1.3 lakh H-1B visas issued between April and September 2024, the new fee structure could translate to hundreds of millions in additional costs annually if similar trends continue in the future. A company sponsoring 1,000 H-1B workers - not uncommon for major Indian IT firms - would now face a $100 million burden, compared to the previous $4.5 million.

This executive order transcends mere cost considerations. It represents a strategic recalibration of America's relationship with global talent, with India bearing the brunt of the impact. The policy's timing is particularly significant, coming at a moment when artificial intelligence and digital transformation have made skilled technical talent more valuable than ever.

The ripple effects will cascade through multiple layers of the Indian economy. The IT services sector, which has built its American expansion strategy around H-1B mobility, faces a real challenge. Companies that have structured their business models around the relatively affordable movement of talent will need to fundamentally reconsider their approaches.

Much More At Stake

More concerning is the human dimension. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the move could "disrupt families", highlighting the personal cost of policy changes that treat skilled migration as merely an economic lever. Thousands of Indian families have built their lives around the promise of American opportunity, and this abrupt policy shift threatens to unravel carefully laid plans.

The executive order forces India to confront an uncomfortable reality: its technology sector's dependence on American market access through temporary work visas creates vulnerability to unilateral policy changes. This moment demands a comprehensive strategic response across multiple dimensions.

First, India must accelerate its domestic technology ecosystem development. The H-1B restrictions, rather than being viewed solely as a setback, should catalyse investments in creating world-class technology companies that can compete globally from Indian bases. The government's Production Linked Incentive schemes for electronics and software need expanded scope and accelerated implementation.

Find Other Destinations

Second, diversification of international partnerships becomes critical. India should aggressively pursue wider technology agreements with European Union countries, Canada, Australia, and emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The Global Capability Centres (GCCs) model - where multinational companies establish significant operations in India - offers a pathway to capture high-value work without visa dependencies.

Third, the education sector requires immediate attention. Indian universities must rapidly scale programmes in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced robotics. The goal should be creating talent pools so sophisticated that global companies feel compelled to establish major operations in India rather than seeking to relocate Indian talent abroad.

At the same time, India's diplomatic response must be calibrated and multifaceted. The government should engage the Trump administration through established channels while simultaneously building coalitions with American business interests that rely on Indian talent. Silicon Valley companies, many of which depend heavily on Indian engineers and entrepreneurs, could become powerful allies in advocating for more reasonable visa policies.

A Reckoning

Perhaps most importantly, this crisis should spark a fundamental reimagining of India's innovation strategy. Instead of primarily serving as a source of talent for American companies, India needs to become a destination for global innovation investment. This requires creating regulatory environments that encourage risk-taking, intellectual property frameworks that protect innovations, and financial systems that support high-growth technology companies.

Trump's H-1B fee increase, while immediately disruptive, could ultimately prove beneficial if it forces India to reduce its dependence on temporary migration pathways and instead build comprehensive domestic capabilities. The $100,000 visa fee is not just a policy change - it's a wake-up call demanding that India transform from being primarily a talent exporter to becoming a global innovation hub.

Utilise This Crisis

The next year will be critical. Indian policymakers, business leaders, and educational institutions must work together to create alternative pathways for growth that don't depend on the vagaries of American immigration policy. The goal should be building an ecosystem so compelling that global talent and capital flow toward India, rather than Indian talent flowing outward.

This transformation won't be easy, but it's necessary. The H-1B restrictions may close one door, but they should inspire India to build entirely new houses of innovation and opportunity. The question isn't whether India can adapt to this new reality - it's how quickly and effectively it can turn this challenge into a catalyst for unprecedented growth and self-reliance in the technology sector.

(Subimal Bhattacharjee advises on technology policy issues and is former country head of General Dynamics)

