The recent exchange of a Nobel Peace Prize medal in the Oval Office - passed from Maria Corina Machado to Donald Trump like a baton in a relay race of dubious optics - is a scene that would have been rejected by the writers of the American sitcom "Veep" for being too heavy-handed. Yet, here we are in January 2026, watching the gold-plated collision of Venezuelan desperation and American ego, a moment that managed to offend the sensibilities of the Norwegian Nobel Committee while perfectly encapsulating the transactional nature of modern geopolitics.

To understand the absurdity of the current row, one must first look at the players. On one side, we have Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Laureate who spent years as the "Iron Lady" of Venezuela's opposition, finally seeing the Maduro Presidency toppled by US intervention earlier this month. On the other, we have an American President who has treated his lack of a Nobel Prize as a personal grievance on par with a missed Oscar. By physically handing over her Nobel medal, Machado performed a piece of political theatre so brazen that it bordered on performance art. It was an attempt to buy, with a gold medal and global prestige, the one thing she currently lacks: relevance in the eyes of a White House that seems increasingly ready to move on without her.

Donald Trump The 'Nobel Laureate'?

The Norwegian Nobel Institute's reaction was as swift as it was predictable. Their stern reminder that the prize is "personal and non-transferable" felt like a librarian trying to enforce a "no talking" rule during a courtship between the library stacks. Of course, the title is non-transferable; no one seriously believes Donald Trump is now a Nobel Laureate because he has a new golden paperweight. But the Committee missed the point. In the ecosystem of Mar-a-Lago and the MAGA-verse, the object is the thing. Trump's social media posts regarding the "wonderful gesture" for the "work I have done" suggest that, in his mind, the bookkeeping error of 2019 has finally been corrected. He didn't need the Committee's vote; he just needed a willing donor.

But who actually won this exchange? If we look past the flashbulbs, the scorecard is surprisingly bleak for all involved, particularly the person who initiated the trade.

Machado's gambit smells of desperation-driven politics. Despite her Nobel pedigree, she finds herself in the unenviable position of being the hero of a revolutionary drama whom the liberators find inconvenient at the climax. The Trump administration's sudden pragmatism - favouring a working relationship with interim President Delcy Rodríguez and the remnants of the Chavista old guard to ensure the oil keeps flowing - is a cold splash of water for the democratic purists. The damsel in distress finds the knight in shining armour riding in to vanquish the Dark Knight - and then ride away with the wrong damsel! Machado must have thought she now had to make a deal; if Qatar could offer a Boeing, the Swiss gold bars and a custom Rolex, and the Pakistanis cryptocurrency assets, what could she gift Trump of remotely comparable value to get what she wanted?

Flatter The King

But by giving away her medal, Machado didn't just give away a piece of gold; she confessed her own weakness. A leader who is confident in her domestic mandate doesn't need to offer up her highest international honour as a tribute to a foreign patron. It was a move of "flatter the King" supplication that suggested the King has already looked elsewhere. And indeed, the deal looks very one-sided for now: she gives, he takes; next!

The Nobel Committee, meanwhile, has emerged as the grumpy uncle of the international community. Their prestige has been bruised by the realisation that their highest honour can be used as a bargaining chip in a bilateral photo-op. They are discovering that while they can control the "Laureate" database, they cannot control the narrative of a pair that values a deal, however crass, over the calibrated aesthetics of a Nobel victory or the much-trumpeted ethics of the selection process.

Art Of The Steal

Then there is the US President. If the goal of politics is to get everything you want while giving up nothing, Trump has had a banner Venezuelan week. He has secured the capture of Maduro (a massive domestic win), he has stabilised US oil interests through Rodríguez, and he now has a much-"trumpeted" Nobel Peace Prize medal sitting on his desk - without ever having had to endure a single lecture from a Scandinavian academic. He has effectively outsourced the work of winning his Prize. By accepting the medal while simultaneously keeping Machado at arm's length, he has demonstrated a level of amoral ruthlessness that his critics often underestimate. He has taken the Art of the Deal to the next level: he has claimed the trophy, without needing to fulfil his part of the bargain she had hoped for - he has given no undertaking to put Machado in power. The Art of the Deal has morphed into The Art of the Steal.

The irony of the situation is that the medal itself has become a metaphor for the Venezuelan transition: an expensive, shiny symbol that everyone wants to hold, but which bears little resemblance to the messy, compromise-laden reality on the ground.

Is Everything For Sale

If we must name a "winner" of this entire episode, it is unfortunately the very transactionalism that Trump has elevated as his principal credo. Machado's transactional gesture has validated the idea that international honours are merely assets to be traded for military or political capital. Trump's acceptance has validated the idea that if you wait long enough, even the prizes you don't win will eventually find their way to you through sheer gravitational pull. As for the Venezuelan people, they remain the silent audience to this high-stakes regifting. They have swapped a dictator for an interim government of questionable survivors, while their most prominent democratic advocate is busy playing "Dumb Charades" in the White House.

In the end, the Nobel row is a distraction from the uncomfortable truth of 2026: leadership is not something that can be conferred by a committee in Oslo, nor is it something that can be gifted in a velvet box. Machado may have handed over the gold, but in doing so, she may have also handed over her last bit of leverage. Trump, ever the deal-maker, has added another item to his extensive collection. The world is left to wonder if there is anything left in the realm of international diplomacy that isn't for sale, or at the very least, available for trade. As the Venezuelan Nobel laureate leaves the White House empty-handed, the rest of us might well conclude that the whole episode has been Machado about Nothing.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is a published author and a former diplomat)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author