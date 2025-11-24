The curtains have closed on a golden era. Dharmendra Singh Deol, the quintessential 'He-Man' of Indian cinema and the screen's most compelling romantic rogue, passed away peacefully at the age of almost 90, leaving behind a legacy that is less a collection of films and more a collective memory of passion, pathos, and unparalleled charisma.

From the moment he strode onto the silver screen in the early 1960s, a whirlwind of raw, rustic charm, Dharmendra was an instant phenomenon. He embodied the soul of a transitioning India: tough yet tender, deeply flawed yet utterly lovable. He was the village boy who made it, retaining the innocent eyes and robust heart of his Punjabi roots even as he ascended to the dizzying heights of superstardom.

Dharmendra's career was a magnificent tapestry woven with diverse threads. He mastered the dualities that defined his appeal. First, the romantic ideal: In classics like Anupama, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke, he was the gentle, sensitive lover, his vulnerability visible behind his towering physique. He could deliver poetry with a bashful grin, making every glance an epic romance.

But then there was also the action dynamo: as the 'He-Man', he defined the genre in blockbusters like Phool Aur Patthar and Sholay, where his rugged strength and effortless swagger made him the ultimate anti-hero - a good man forced to tread a dangerous path.

But can we afford to overlook the comic genius? Dharmendra's timing in light-hearted fare, especially alongside his legendary collaborator and later wife Hema Malini, demonstrated a natural comedic flair that was both understated and hilarious.

My Mother's Favourite

Yet, it is the character of Veeru from Sholay (1975) that remains etched in the global desi consciousness. It was a role that captured his magnificent spirit: the boisterous, loyal friend who could charm a village woman while perched atop a water tank. It was this perfect blend of machismo and mischief that made him a beloved figure across generations. He was my mother's favourite star in all of these incarnations.

For those who grew up watching his films, Dharmendra was more than an actor; he was a constant, a cinematic relative whose triumphs felt like personal victories. His death brings a quiet grief to millions, a silent recognition that a piece of their past has gone dark.

Two Birthdays, And A Greeting That Couldn't Be

The finality of his departure is especially poignant for those who held him dearest. For one lifelong admirer, the news carries a specific, heartbreaking echo. Just weeks shy of her 90th birthday, my beloved mother's dream of a personal greeting from her favourite star - the man whose films had soundtracked her life - was about to be realised. Through the kind intervention of his son-in-law, Dharmendra had graciously promised to record a birthday message for her 90th birthday in a week's time, a simple, warm gesture of kindness that would have meant the world to my mother.

Now, that promise, suspended in the air between two forthcoming ninetieth birthdays, dissolves into elegiac sorrow. The birthday greeting will never be recorded. It is a small, private loss mirrored in the larger public grief: an acknowledgment that the stories we love do not always get their perfect, happy ending.

The star who mastered on-screen pathos now leaves behind real-life heartache, a quiet reminder that even the most enduring on-screen idols are ultimately fragile, mortal men.

Dharmendra's final act is not a dramatic exit but a gentle fading, prefigured by a “fake news” announcement of his passing before the tragic reality hit us all. His legacy does not rest in the applause or the box-office numbers, but in the enduring glow of his presence: the warm, imperfect, deeply human light he shone onto the silver screen for over six decades.

He leaves behind a vast catalogue of work, countless memories, and an empty space that no future star can fill. The gentle giant, the He-Man with the golden heart, has taken his final bow.

Rest in peace, Dharmendra. Thank you for the songs, the sorrow, and the sublime romance. The reel is over, but the light remains.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is an author and a former diplomat)

