RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address reflects a profound understanding of India's current socio-political environment. Delivered during one of India's most significant cultural festivals, this address is not merely a commentary on present challenges but a call to action for both individuals and society at large. Bhagwat touches upon several critical themes—national character, societal unity, cultural heritage, the threat of divisive forces, environmental issues, and the growing need for both inner and outer strength.

National Character and Models of Excellence

At the heart of his address is the concept of national character, a notion deeply embedded in India's civilisational ethos. Bhagwat draws upon the lives of historical figures such as Maharani Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighting their unwavering commitment to dharma, selflessness, and service to the nation. These figures, according to Bhagwat, represent ideals of Indian culture that modern society must strive to emulate. The essence of Bhagwat's message is his assertion that Bharat is not just a modern nation-state but a civilisational entity that has withstood centuries of invasion, colonisation, and ideological assault. This civilisational identity, he argues, is the source of Bharat's strength and resilience, built on the principles of dharma (righteousness), spirituality, and a collective consciousness that transcends political boundaries. The idea of Bharat as a civilisational nation is crucial to Bhagwat's argument. By framing India in these terms, he positions the nation's struggles as part of a larger historical and spiritual battle. Bharat, according to Bhagwat, has always been a target for those seeking to impose foreign ideologies—whether colonial rulers, Marxists, or global capitalists. Yet, despite these attempts, Bharat has survived because of its deep-rooted spiritual tradition and adherence to dharma. In his speech, Bhagwat calls for a reawakening of this civilisational identity, urging Indians to take pride in their heritage and resist the forces that seek to dilute or erase it. This, he argues, is the only way Bharat can continue to thrive in a world increasingly hostile to traditional cultures and values.

Urban Naxals: A Trojan Horse Within

One of the central themes of Bhagwat's speech is the rise of urban Naxalism, a term used to describe intellectuals, activists, and others who, according to him, harbour anti-national sentiments and seek to destabilise the country from within. Bhagwat warns that these individuals, often cloaked in the rhetoric of rights and freedoms, work insidiously to erode the foundations of Indian society by questioning its traditions, values, and governance. Urban Naxals, in his view, represent a contemporary version of a Trojan horse, disguising their destructive intent with the language of social justice. According to Bhagwat, their influence can be seen in academia, media, and even governance, where they subtly propagate an anti-national agenda that attempts to undermine India's cultural and historical pride. This is not the first time Bhagwat has raised the alarm over urban Naxalism, but the 2024 speech adds an urgency that reflects the growing ideological divides in India. His critique is that these forces distort the narrative around India's history, presenting colonial perspectives as truth while undermining the nation's heritage. The speech positions urban Naxals not just as political adversaries but as threats to the very soul of Bharat.

Global Market Forces: Commodifying Culture, Diluting Identity

Bhagwat shifts his focus from internal subversion to external pressures in the form of global market forces. These forces, he argues, seek to commodify India's spiritual and cultural wealth, turning sacred practices and ancient traditions into commercial products for global consumption. He expresses concern that globalisation, while bringing economic growth, also erodes the spiritual and cultural integrity of the nation. His critique of the global market extends beyond simple economic exploitation. Bhagwat warns that Western corporations and ideologies view India merely as a market to be tapped, rather than a civilisation to be respected. The commodification of yoga or the packaging of Indian spirituality into digestible formats for foreign audiences is, according to Bhagwat, an affront to the profound depth of Indian wisdom. He argues that these forces reduce India's spiritual practices to marketable products, stripping them of their true meaning and context. Bhagwat's speech calls for a reassertion of Indian autonomy—not just in economic terms but in cultural terms as well. He asserts that the battle is not merely against foreign corporations but against the mindset that allows India's rich traditions to be exploited for profit. To resist this, he suggests, India must embrace self-reliance in industry and protect its cultural heritage from becoming a global commodity.

The Erosion of Values in Contemporary Society

One of the most critical points raised by Bhagwat is the erosion of values in modern Indian society. He laments the decline of traditional moral and ethical principles, particularly among the youth, attributing this decline to the pervasive influence of consumerism, materialism, and what he calls "Deep State" ideologies of Wokeism and Cultural Marxism. Bhagwat's concern for the younger generation is palpable in his speech. With the rise of social media, instant gratification, and a global consumer culture, traditional values such as respect for elders, self-discipline, and commitment to community are increasingly under threat. He specifically addresses the growing prevalence of mobile phone addiction and the lack of oversight regarding the kind of content young people are exposed to. The influence of violent, explicit, or morally questionable content can have lasting effects on impressionable minds, eroding their sense of right and wrong. This issue is not unique to India; societies globally grapple with the effects of digital media on youth culture. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and the United States have witnessed similar trends, with rising mental health issues, social isolation, and weakening traditional family structures. Bhagwat's solution—returning to family values and strengthening community bonds—aligns with global calls for a more balanced approach to technology, one that encourages responsible usage rather than mindless consumption. Bhagwat emphasises the family as the primary institution for imparting values, a notion that is both timely and essential. In traditional Indian society, the family has always been the cornerstone of moral education. Children learn respect, responsibility, and empathy through their interactions with elders and peers within the family unit. However, as nuclear families become the norm and the influence of parents and grandparents diminishes, the transmission of these values is increasingly at risk. Re-establishing the family as a source of moral guidance requires concerted efforts from parents and society as a whole. Educational institutions, media, and policymakers all have roles to play in reinforcing the importance of familial bonds. Bhagwat's call for families to take an active role in moral education reflects a growing awareness that societal change begins at home. In this context, the National Education Policy's (NEP) attempt to include value education in the curriculum is a step in the right direction.

Wokeism and Cultural Marxism: A Global Phenomenon

A significant portion of Bhagwat's speech addresses the threat posed by divisive forces—both external and internal—that seek to destabilise India. He refers to these forces as those promoting "Wokeism" and "Cultural Marxism," ideologies that, according to him, aim to create division within society by undermining traditional cultural values and sowing discord among different groups. The ideologies Bhagwat critiques have become global movements, particularly in Western countries, influencing discussions around identity politics, social justice, and the role of the state. While these movements have drawn attention to important issues such as racial inequality, gender rights, and economic disparity, they have also faced criticism for promoting a divisive form of politics centred on victimhood and identity-based grievances. In the Indian context, Bhagwat warns that these ideologies are being imported and applied in ways that threaten the country's social cohesion. By turning diversity into division, these ideologies risk fracturing the unity that has historically defined India. Bhagwat argues that India's diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a source of division, and that efforts to create artificial distinctions between different groups must be resisted. Bhagwat's warning against the "Grammar of Anarchy," a term coined by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, refers to the use of violent and undemocratic means to achieve political ends. He highlights recent incidents of violence, including stone-pelting during religious processions, as examples of this anarchy in action. Such acts, he argues, are not spontaneous expressions of discontent but part of a larger, orchestrated effort to destabilise the country. The rise of violent protests and mob violence is not unique to India; it has been a growing trend worldwide. From the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States to the Yellow Vest movement in France, many countries have witnessed mass unrest driven by a combination of legitimate grievances and opportunistic violence. However, Bhagwat's concern is that in India, these protests are being manipulated by external forces seeking to weaken the country from within.

Strength Through Unity: The Role of Hindu Society

Bhagwat specifically emphasises the role of Hindu society in maintaining national unity and strength. In his view, Hindus have a greater responsibility to lead by example, given their historical and cultural ties to the land. He calls upon the Hindu community to organise and galvanise themselves for the greater good of the nation. This is not a call for exclusion or division, but rather for leadership rooted in moral integrity and national responsibility.

The idea of Hindu society as a unifying force has historical precedence. From the time of ancient kingdoms to India's freedom struggle, Hindu leaders and thinkers have played a pivotal role in shaping the country's identity. Bhagwat's call for organised strength within Hindu society reflects the belief that a strong, unified cultural identity can serve as a bulwark against divisive forces, both foreign and domestic.

However, this emphasis on Hindu leadership must be understood within the broader context of India's pluralistic society. Bhagwat makes it clear that the goal is not to exclude or marginalise other communities, but to foster a sense of collective responsibility that transcends religious or regional differences. In this sense, the strength he advocates is not just physical or political, but moral and ethical, rooted in a shared commitment to the nation's well-being.

The Consequences of Consumerism and Materialism

Bhagwat's critique of consumerism and materialism reflects a growing awareness of the environmental costs of unchecked economic development. In the quest for progress, nations around the world have adopted growth models that prioritise short-term gains over long-term sustainability. The result has been widespread deforestation, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources.

India, with its large population and rapid urbanisation, has been particularly vulnerable to these trends. The impact of climate change, as Bhagwat points out, is becoming increasingly evident in India. Unpredictable monsoons, severe droughts, and extreme weather events have disrupted agricultural production, endangered livelihoods, and displaced communities. While these environmental challenges are not unique to India, the country's dependence on agriculture and its vulnerability to climate change make them especially pressing.

A Return to Traditional Values of Sustainability

Bhagwat argues that the solution to these environmental challenges lies in returning to India's traditional values of sustainability and ecological balance. Indian culture, with its emphasis on harmony between humans and nature, provides a framework for a more sustainable approach to development. Practices such as water conservation, tree planting, and reducing plastic waste—advocated by Bhagwat—are rooted in ancient Indian traditions that view the earth as sacred. This call for a return to traditional values is not a rejection of modernity but a plea for a more balanced approach to development. Bhagwat suggests that India's development path should not mimic the industrialised West but should be guided by its own cultural heritage, emphasising balance, moderation, and respect for nature.

This aligns with global movements advocating for sustainable development, which call for an economic model that meets present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. In this context, Bhagwat's speech resonates with the ideas of thinkers such as Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated for a self-reliant, sustainable model of development prioritising the well-being of both people and the environment. Gandhi's vision of Sarvodaya (the welfare of all) and his critique of modern industrial civilisation find echoes in Bhagwat's call for a more holistic, integrated approach to development.

The Importance of Civic Discipline and Constitutional Duty

In his speech, Bhagwat highlights the importance of civic discipline and adherence to the law as essential components of national character. He stresses that for a society to function smoothly, citizens must respect the rules and regulations that govern their behaviour, whether in traffic, taxation, or public conduct. This respect for the law, he argues, reflects one's commitment to the nation and its constitution. Bhagwat's call for respect for the constitution and the law echoes the sentiments of India's founding leaders, particularly Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who saw the constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy. Ambedkar famously warned against the "Grammar of Anarchy," urging citizens to respect the constitution and use democratic means to address grievances. Bhagwat's speech, in this regard, serves as a reminder that national progress is impossible without a commitment to civic responsibility and constitutional duty.

In today's polarised political climate, where protests and civil disobedience have become common expressions of dissent, Bhagwat's call for civic discipline is particularly relevant. While the right to protest is an essential component of a democratic society, Bhagwat warns against using violence and lawlessness to achieve political ends. He urges citizens to express their grievances through peaceful and democratic means, rather than resorting to the kind of anarchy that threatens the nation's stability. Bhagwat also emphasises the balance between rights and duties, a theme central to Indian political thought since independence. While citizens have the right to demand accountability from their government, they also have a duty to contribute to the nation's progress.

Way Forward

Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami speech serves as a powerful call for national awakening. His message is clear: India stands at a crossroads, facing both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges. The key to navigating this moment lies in the revival of national character, the fostering of social unity, the preservation of cultural values, and the strengthening of both moral and physical strength.

Bhagwat's speech is not just a commentary on the present; it is a vision for the future. It calls upon all Indians to take responsibility for the nation's progress, to work together to overcome the forces of division and discord, and to build a society that is both strong and virtuous. Whether through education, environmental conservation, or civic responsibility, each individual has a role to play in shaping India's destiny. As Bhagwat aptly puts it, "When society wakes up on its own, writes its destiny with its own efforts, then great men, organisations, institutions, administration, and government all help."

This is the message that should resonate in the hearts of all Indians—a call for collective responsibility, vigilance, and a renewed sense of purpose in building a prosperous, peaceful, and united India.

(Views expressed are personal. Mr. Rajiv Tuli is an independent columnist and commentator, and Dr. Barthwal teaches Political Science at Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author