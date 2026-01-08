The last time I spoke to Madhav Gadgil was not in a forest or a committee room, where we usually met for interviews, but on the phone, amid the eruption of public protests in Kerala against the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report he had chaired in 2011. He spoke softly, almost diffidently, about what he had learnt from the field. I, less restrained, ranted about the misinformation being spread by vested interests among villages in the high ranges of Idukki.

It did not take long for us to realise we were circling the same truth from different directions, that India's environmental crises cannot be understood from the lens of ecology, not through history alone, but only by patiently weaving together an understanding of 'nature-people-equity' for the future. That synthesis was, in many ways, the story of Madhav Gadgil's life.

What Brought Gadgil Back To India

Born in Pune, educated in Bombay (now Mumbai) and then at Harvard, where he studied biology under EO Wilson, Gadgil could easily have built a distinguished academic career in the United States. Instead, in the early 1970s, he and his wife, atmospheric scientist Sulochana Gadgil, returned to India, determined to build knowledge where it mattered most. It was a choice rooted not in nationalism, but in conscience.

At the Indian Institute of Science (IISs), Bengaluru, then under the leadership of Satish Dhawan, the Gadgils found a home. Sulochana helped establish the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and reshaped India's understanding of the monsoon. Madhav Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences, which went on to train generations of ecologists. Much of India's environmental scholarship today carries his intellectual DNA, often unacknowledged.

The Man Who Saw Forests - And People

Madhav Gadgil began, as many ecologists do, with animals and equations. But the forests he studied were never empty spaces. They were inhabited landscapes, dense with human histories and everyday struggles. In and around national parks, he encountered repeated conflicts between forest departments, conservationists, Adivasis, peasants and pastoralists. What disturbed him was not only ecological damage but the systematic bias of state policy where forests are managed for timber and revenue, not for livelihoods, justice or long-term sustainability.

This moral clarity owed much to his father, economist DR Gadgil, an admirer of Ambedkar and a civil liberties advocate. From him, Madhav inherited a deep distrust of unchecked authority and a lifelong concern with inequality. Science, for Gadgil, was never neutral. It had obligations.

Gadgil was not a performative public intellectual. But when he spoke on issues he had studied, from forest rights, bureaucratic arrogance, to the contractor-politician-official nexus, he could be devastatingly direct. His authority came not from volume, but from knowledge painstakingly earned, often from peasants, pastoralists and forest-dwellers themselves. He listened first, theorised later.

The Explosive Western Ghats Report

This ethic found its fullest public expression in the WGEEP report of 2011. Written in a tone that was both rigorous and democratic, the report mapped fragile forests and steep slopes, warned against mining and reckless infrastructure, and argued for decentralised, participatory decision-making through panchayats and local communities. It was prescient without being alarmist, radical only in its fidelity to evidence.

The backlash was swift and vicious. Vested interests mobilised fear and misinformation, successor committees steadily diluted the report's recommendations. Yet, the report resonated with large sections of the public, who recognised its basic common sense. Had its recommendations been taken seriously, the devastating floods and landslides that have since ravaged Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, and most recently claimed hundreds of lives in Wayanad, might well have been mitigated.

The Western Ghats panel was no aberration. From the Save Silent Valley movement in the late 1970s to interventions in Bastar in the 1980s, from efforts to reform the Botanical and Zoological Surveys of India to shaping debates on forest governance, Gadgil consistently bridged science and public policy. He helped place people, not just species, at the centre of conservation.

People's Scientist

Recognition for this kind of science came late, and often from outside India. Over the years, Gadgil received the Volvo Environment Prize, the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, and India's Padma Bhushan. In 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme named him a Champion of the Earth, describing him as a "people's scientist" who fused ecological rigour with democratic rights. The description is apt.

What remains most striking, however, is his temperament. Despite decades of frustration and bureaucratic sidelining, he remained, by his own phrase, a "durable optimist". He believed that people could organise, that knowledge could travel, and that democracy, however delayed, could still correct its course.

Madhav Gadgil's life was devoted to scholarship in its noblest sense: curious, critical and compassionate. In a republic where "sustainable development" increasingly cloaks casino capitalism, Gadgil stood as a sentinel. He shaped grassroots environmentalism in India not by commanding it, but by giving it intellectual depth and ethical clarity and arming it with facts and fairness.

Committees crumble, reports rot in cupboards, but Madhav Gadgil's motto of weaving 'nature-people-equity' endures - in forests reclaiming hillsides, in youth blocking bulldozers, and in the stubborn hope that science, allied with justice, can still speak truth to power.

(Shailendra Yashwant is an independent journalist and researcher documenting forest, wildlife, and the environmental politics, shaping conservation and land use in South Asia)