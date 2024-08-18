The kind of bullying and abuse Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has been subjected to makes one thing crystal clear: in the age of social media, misinformation is easiest to amplify when it's rooted in misogyny, transphobia and racism, and amplified by verified, blue-ticked accounts on X. It has also made it clear that trans-hate will eventually come to haunt all women who do not fit traditional, conservative definitions of femininity.

Now that Imane Khelif has refused to take the online abuse in silence and is suing the key amplifiers - J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk - let's revisit the brutal online hate campaign unleashed against the Olympic gold medallist, all for being a 'non-feminine' woman of colour.

The Prime Purveyors Of Hate

On August 1, after facing Khelif for a whopping 45-second battle, Italian boxer Angela Carini forfeited the match. Later, she would tell the press, "I have never been punched so hard" and shed tears in front of the camera, as anyone would have in her position. However, seeing a white woman cry on television was, of course, too much to bear for champions of women's rights like author J. K. Rowling, who has had a history of making transphobic comments. Rowling cried foul on X about a "man" punching a woman and about men's rights activism having gone too far. Even the owner of X, Elon Musk, could not resist chiming in. It's another story that Musk's own views about transgender persons are worth some scrutiny and may be best described by his estranged daughter who he refuses to acknowledge.

The Imane Khelif case underlines a hard but unsurprising truth: we are not as progressive in 2024 as we would like to believe. Sure, there are more people today who are accepting of queer rights, gender equality, and just human rights in general, but in the country called the internet, this population is sparse.

Trans Hate Is Misogyny

When two people with a combined following of over 200 million people put out such derogatory posts against a woman, their legions of followers are bound to spew out the same misinformation, often with vile language. But Rowling and Musk's comments also fanned the fire of deep-rooted transphobia and misogyny that still burns in all stratas of human classes, races, and nationalities.

Trans hate is just another catalyst for overall misogyny. Groups abound on Reddit and Facebook where people aligned with the Rowling ideology simply attack any female celebrity they don't think is "woman enough" and must therefore, be a transsexual or transgender; there is a word for this group too, "transvestigators". For example, if you like to lift weights and be muscular, then you are not feminine, and hence make for a perfect target for these 'tranvestigators'. Like sports? Big cars? Not dainty, petite, blonde, and light-eyed enough? Wear too much makeup as if to hide male appearance? Wear too little makeup because you are a man trying to pass off as a 'sporty woman'? Well, women who exhibit such traits "aren't women", according to tranvestigators.

Coming back to the hate campaign against Khelif. Soon after her win in Paris and its fallout, conservative-leaning media outlets and social media handles started talking about her 2023 disqualification by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing a 'gender eligibility test'. No matter the fact that the IBA itself was questioned by the Olympics for their 'methods' and that there have been accusations of corruption as well. The International Olympic Association (IOC) banned the IBA last year over its governance and finance issues, with the Olympic body allowing the boxing competition to be held in Paris. But alas, this grain of truth was buried deep under the rubble of misinformation that flooded the internet.

A number of questions have been raised amid this storm. "How can 'he' be a woman?", "IBA must have banned 'him' for a reason!", "XY is a man! Only men have Testosterone!", "He clearly looks like a man. He is built like a man."

Let's try to answer them.

Man, Woman, Other?

Khelif's story is very Dangal-like. Indian audiences, if they read her full interview with UNICEF, may relate to the story of a young girl joining a sport that's dominated by men. But unlike Dangal, she did not have a father ready to fight the world. She fought mostly alone in her childhood, while her family battled poverty to feed their children and sustain the family.

There's also the fact that Algeria is a deeply religious Islamic country, where being trans may invite a host of legal challenges. If any of the 'tranvestigators' like Rowling or Musk followers had bothered to do a simple Google search, they would know Algeria would probably never send a 'trans' person to represent their country in the Olympics.

XX or XY?

Doesn't matter, honestly. Anyone who has studied genetics and chromosomes can answer this: the set of chromosomes that define sex (not gender) are named so based on their shape. Zoya Fatima, a teacher at Jamia Senior Secondary School, explains that women have two chromosomes shaped like 'X', while in men, one of them is shaped like a 'Y'. "Genetic mutation can cause a foetus with XX to have a Y-shaped chromosome," she explains, "They can have all female genitalia, even uterus in some cases, but ovaries in almost all cases are non-functional. But they can be mothers via IVF and have normal pregnancies. So it is incorrect to say that all XY automatically classify as male and man."

If we were to go by the definitions recommended by conservative social media, then millions of women would immediately lose their right to be called a woman for having elevated testosterone levels. While testosterone is considered the 'male hormone', women produce it too - many with hormonal disorders, such as PCOS, tend to produce too much of it. Will these conditions void a woman's right to be called a 'woman'?

If we consider science for our definitions, the majority of women with XY or XXY or XXYY chromosomal structures have one common denominator: a non-functional ovary. So that begs the question, is a perfectly functional ovary fundamental for being classified as a 'woman'? If yes, what about a few thousand women who have ovarian insufficiency? Will they cease to be known as women?

The Question Of Race

Women of colour who don't fit conservative definitions of femininity have always had it worse. Barely a day before her match, Khelif's Hungarian opponent, Luca Hamori, posted an incendiary picture on Instagram that showed Khelif as a 'beast'. For centuries now, Black women have been mocked for their 'masculinity'. Not too far in India itself, sprinter Duttee Chand had been on the receiving end of primitive gender tests. "In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal levels cannot increase athletic performance. I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender," Chand told PTI after the Imane Khelif controversy erupted.

The abuse and attacks Imane Khelif has faced online will be remembered for years to come. The key takeaway is this: misinformation driven by racist, misogynist ideologies often travels much, much faster than the truth.

(Anwiti Singh is Assistant Producer, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author